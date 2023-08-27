Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shaibu, yesterday, declared his loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki, saying the governor remained his elder brother and boss.

“My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is doing solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed solidarity and loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”

He spoke to journalists on the sidelines of interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the Midwest Referendum and 32nd anniversary of Edo State at the New Festival Hall, Government House, in Benin City.

“As for the issues that are around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk. Issues that concern my governor are not things I like to speak about on camera. No, no, no! He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything.

“And if I have issues with him, I think it is better settled at home and not in the media. I am well brought up.

“I can tell you that from my Christian background, if you make a vow with God that you want to do something, you must fulfill it. And the vow I have taken with God is that I will continue to support Godwin Obaseki as governor of Edo State from the beginning to the end.

“But that does not stop anything that has to do with ambition. Ambition is personal and it does not affect loyalty. My loyalty to the governor remains absolute…”