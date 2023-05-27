Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Trinity Ugonabo is single and ready to mingle.

The Bride Price producer, in an interview with Saturday Sun, says she’s patiently waiting for Mr Right to take her to the altar.

“I am single and ready for a serious relationship. But the man should be rich. He must have money, plenty money with plenty wisdom and above all, he must love God, because it takes a man who knows and loves God to love a woman right. In terms of look, he should be a man on fire! He must be handsome and appealing. No doubt, there are quite a number of functional marriages in the industry; one bad marriage doesn’t mean all marriages are bad. However, I have never been married and I have no idea what marriage looks like, let alone marriage crisis feels like. That one (crisis) is not my portion,” she stated.

Recalling how she started off in the movie industry, the Oraukwu, Anambra-born actress said it was a gradual process.

“I was doing movie hairs and makeups and somehow I started acting, and then I realized I got more gigs as an actor than a makeup artist, and that’s how I picked up a career in acting sometime in 2013. After a couple of years acting and schooling simultaneously, I decided to take a break to finish school, after which I attended a few film schools. Overtime, I found a new crush, which was telling these stories myself, and making sure that they get executed. Like I have envisioned and with Astra Pictures, this crush of mine became the love of my life. And so far so good, I have been able to do a couple of movies both short and feature length, which can be seen on the Astra TV Africa YouTube channel.”