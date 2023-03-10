by Philip Nwosu

Popular Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, who was embroiled in a controversy involving her colleague friend, Judy Austin and May Yul Edochie, wife of superstar actor, Yul Edochie has revealed that she got married to the love of her life at the age of 19 years.

The revelation came to light in a recent interview with our reporter when she was asked to what extent she could go for love. The stunning actress answered the question by letting us know she was once married.

“I used to believe so much in love until I got played by my ex husband who I married at the age of 19 as a virgin. Ever since then, my happiness and peace of mind comes first before considering any man’s heart and emotions,” she responded.

Sarah Martins, who recently expressed her displeasure over the rate of infidelity in marriages, said what attracts her to a man is the man’s kind heart and giving nature.

“ A giver, be a giver, continue to be a giver and never stop being a giver. Every giver has a very special place in my heart and every giver is specially created by God,” she said.

While the actress declined further comment on her crashed marriage, it is pertinent to note that she has no misgivings about polygamy as she succinctly declared in a previous interview with another medium.

According to her, it is never a taboo for an African man to have many wives.

She declares, “Back in the days, our fathers and forefathers used to be married to many wives and they all lived in peace and harmony. Yes, I support polygamy, especially when the man does his fatherly roles to the children from both parties. To be honest, Nigerians are petty. They know the truth but they chose to dwell in a pity party. When has it been a taboo for an African man to marry more than one wife?”

Sarah Martins was born Chukwukere Sarah Ujunwa. She had her secondary education at Owerri Girls’ Secondary School in Imo State. She had her Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) at Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic before bagging a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Portharcourt, Rivers State.

She has carved a niche for herself in the Nigerian movie industry, featuring in some blockbuster movies. Some of such movies include, The Widows, Dangerous Mad Man, The Gods Are Wise, Family Lies, Feast of The Spirits and many more.