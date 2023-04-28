By Rita Okoye

Akindoyin Daniel better known as Olamagictouch is a multidimensional mobile celebrity masseur, highly skilled and experienced massage therapist who specializes in providing massage services to celebrities and other high-profile clients at their comfort zones , who has continued to make a resounding mark on his field.

In a recent interaction with the Press, The graduate of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) stated that he has extensive training in various massage techniques and he is able to tailor his services to meet the unique needs and preferences of his clients.

While speaking about the kind of services he renders , he disclosed that his works includes providing deep tissue massage, Swedish massage, sports massage, or other types of massage, depending on the individual needs of each client.

He continued , he said he maintains a high level of professionalism and confidentiality, as he works with clients who value their privacy and may have specific requirements for their massage sessions.

Speaking about his role as a celebrity masseur , he said he helps people to relax, unwind, and rejuvenate through the power of massage therapy, and he keeps his clients profile private.

The young entrepreneur who has been in the health and wellness industry for over 5years said he picked the name “Olamagictouch” from his name Ola, then the magictouch is a suffix of how effective his massage skills performs magic in the mental , physical and emotions of the human.

Speaking about some of his challenges, he emphasized that people underrate massage services in the society and they see massage as luxury instead of necessity.

Moreover , he said people also believe massage is about sexuality not considering how effective massage is . Olamagictouch made a reference to a term called “Acupressure point” which he defined as the external and physical points of the body that we touch that affect the internal organs , the neurological parts , and the central nervous system of the body.

Olamagictouch believes there are still so many people out there that appreciate raw talent and skills when they see one.

On the affordability of his services, he assures potential clients, he said “Our services are very affordable compared to the benefits you get as a person that brings the comfort of massage to your personal space. we all know the situation of the country traffic experience and hectic daily activities and that’s why we have decided to bring the comfort of massage to your comfort zone like your homes , offices , hotels with everything needed , we have so many sophisticated massage tools we use , starting from the professional massage bed , the cupping set which is an ancient technique we use for your acupressure points, to the infrared massage tools , the massage gun , and many more”. He disclosed!

In addition , he said their services are being handled by well trained and skilled professionals and they are available to travel worldwide.

Olamagictouch continued , he said the health and wellness benefit of Massage therapy cannot be compromised as it is also essential to reduce high blood pressure which is becoming alarming in the society.

The celebrity Massuer concluded , he said he is projecting his health and wellness massage services brand leading in Africa and growing into other parts of the world in few years.

In his last words , he said “I will ask the youth never to give up and whatever they are doing , try and much as possible to be the best at it and be disciplined and professional about it” he disclosed.