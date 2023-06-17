The Still Born star actress, Angela Eguavoen, has revealed that her sexy figure is completely natural and organic, and devoid of any beauty enhancement.

She told Saturday Sun: “My shape is 100 percent natural. It’s completely organic. I laugh when people say I ‘bought it’. It is always funny. It was the almighty sculptor that did it for me, and he finished the work. I think BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) and natural bodies differences are pretty obvious and not hard to discern. All BBL bodies have almost the same shape.

“However, I have absolutely nothing against being bold enough to go under the knife or fixing any part of your body you don’t like. It’s your body; you can decide what you want to do with it. But if you pay so much for that body, make sure you go to the right doctor and get the perfect size for your body so that when you finally decide to choke people, e go really choke, not the one they’ll be mocking your bum, calling it ‘square box’. Because, if today I decide to do ojukokoro (greed) and want bigger bum for self-validation, I’ll get it done and I’ll do it right.”

Sharing her ugly encounter on set, Miss Eguavoen recalled when she had to call off a particular romantic scene due to offensive mouth odour. “I once experienced mouth odour during a kissing scene, and I just couldn’t go on with the kiss. I spoke with the director and he understood. After all, the kiss wasn’t so important in the scene,” she disclosed.