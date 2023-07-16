…sold twin babies for N 1.1M

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Chinyere Eke who was paraded on Wednesday alongside her partner Glory Okon from Akwa Ibom for operating an illegal orphanage by the Imo state Police command, has said that she decided to join the child trafficking business after she was duped by child traffickers in the state.

However, luck ran out on the 48 year old erstwhile Events manager turned child trafficker when operatives of the Imo state police command bust her illegal orphanage home in the Umuguma a suburb of Owerri state capital which serves as a ‘Depot’ for stolen children and a baby factory for pregnant teenagers whose babies are sold to willing buyers from across the the country .

Rescued from the illegal orphanage after a sting operation by the operatives of the police state command were four pregnant teenage girls and five children aged between 3 and 5 years .

The suspect who hails from Umuohie Ngor autonomous community in Ngor – Okpala council of Imo state, disclosed that she began the evil trade in children last year confessed that she had sold a told of three children including twins ( male and female ) for the sum of N 1.1M, and another three day old male child.

According to her, ” the three children two males and female are the children of my late sister Chioma and I took custody of them. The the other two children were brought to me by this my sister ( Glory Okon ) from Akwa Ibom for sale this April .But I have not sold any one yet before this Police problem .

Continuing , ” since last year I join this business I have only sold three children ,a twin boy and girl for N1.1M . The boy was sold for N600,000 and the twin sister for N500,000 and the other baby boy which was just three day old was brought to me by his parents that they don’t want to him . I decided to join this this business after I was duped. My sister who was in South Africa had sent me money to get a baby for her but the people I gave the money to get me a child for her duped me of the money .”

Eke who pleaded for forgiveness, disclosed that it one Favour who is from Rivers state who brought Glory Okon to her this April and that the Precious is now at large.

” I am begging for forgiveness and I have decided to go back to my original business which is Event Management if I get out of this police problem because I was planning to register this my orphanage before I was arrested . This woman ( Glory Okon ) it was Precious that brought her to my Shop when I was still living at Ulakwo community in Owerri North before I relocated to Umuguma . I have promised not to continue with this business again .”

Similarly, Miss Glory Okon who is also cooling her heels at the Anti- Kidnapping cell of the State CID allegedly confessed that she was introduced to Chinyere Eke by one Favour in April of this year .

” I brought two boys from Akwa Ibom to Chinyere Eke for sale but we have not sold any of them yet before we were arrested by the police “.