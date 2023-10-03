From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspected member of a gang of armed robbers terrorising Warri area of Delta State, one Peace Gift, has told police investigators that he started robbing since he was just seven years old.

The suspect who is now 14 years old, was recently arrested at a Suya joint at Enerhen Junction in Warri.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the teenage suspect led operatives to the gang’s hideout where the leader of the gang sustained serious gun shot injuries and was later confirmed dead by medics at the hospital.

Edafe said one operational tricycle, one locally made cut-to-size single barrel gun with stocked expended cartridges and three live cartridges were recovered

He added that two male gang members: Idigbe Osreis (19) and Idigbe Perfect (16) were later arrested at their hideout, stating that efforts were on to arrest the fleeing members and also to recover more of their operation arms.

According to Edafe who recalled how the 14-year old suspect was arrested, the police had received a distressed call about an armed robbery operation at Giwamu Junction in Warri.

Edafe stated that during the attack, “one

police undercover operative was at the scene who sighted one of the suspects and later trailed him to a Suya spot at Enerhen Junction.”

He explained that acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, operatives embarked on an intelligence-led operation and arrested the said Gift Peace at the said Suya spot at Enerhen junction.

“The teenager confessed to being a member of an armed robbery gang that terrorizes Warri and its environs; and that he has been in the act since he was seven years old.

“He mentioned other members and thus took the detectives to their hideout. The gang members upon sighting the police opened fire from their unregistered operational tricycle and due response was given to their hostility, and in the process, one of the suspects who was later identified as the leader of the gang sustained serious gunshot injuries while others escaped. He was taken to the hospital where he was eventually confirmed dead by the doctor,” he stated.