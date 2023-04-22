By Rita Okoye

Bojesomo Balogun Busayo is an actress who is gradually becoming a force to reckon with in the Yoruba sector of Nollywood.

The Osun State Polytechnic’s Banking and Finance graduate, who hails from Oyo State, has featured in movies like Once Debe, Zobomania, Derayo, and Opuro amongst others.

Shedding more lights on how she interprets her roles, Bojesomo said: “I love to give my best to every movie I appear in. Excellence is my watchword. The moment I get a movie script, what I do next is to get into the character and immerse myself into the role.”

The actress recalled how her career started. She said, “My maternal grandfather was a musician. So, entertainment has always been part of my family. I grew up being exposed to how he dances and performs on stage. I respect Dele Odule but Murphy Afolabi trained me. When I left there, I also worked with the likes of Toyosi Adesanya and others. It’s been an exciting journey so far.”

Bojesomo also averred that she doesn’t allow challenges deter her passion and drive. “I have faced different challenges in the industry. However, I don’t allow them deter or discourage me because I am passionate about acting. I thank God that despite the challenges, I have learnt my lessons and God has kept me going.”