From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The new Commissioner of Police posted to Delta state, Akinwale Tajudeen Abass, on Monday, formally assumed duties in Asaba, with a stern warning to criminals to repent or relocate from the state.

CP Abass who spoke with journalists, vowed to make Delta uncomfortable for criminal elements, noting that he has what it takes to make the state safe having served previously in lower capacities.

Abass appreciated his predecessors and the entire management team of the command for putting in place what he described as a “coordinated security architecture” that has sustained the success recorded in the fight against crime and criminality.

“We have a highly fundamental and robust system of curbing crime in place, but we will restrategise to contain the remnants of the miscreants who are bent on causing mayhem.

“There would be different approaches to counter the criminal incursions in the various communities. We want to ensure that Deltans sleep with eyes closed, we want to create an enabling environment for economic growth. We have come and we want to do this job,” he stated.

Abass who admitted that the fight against crime is encompassing, pledged to sustain the command’s robust relationship with other security agencies, even as he promised to deeply engage community leaders and other stakeholders to defeat criminal elements.

The new CP had earlier served the command as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), at separate times.

Until his latest posting, Abass was the Commissioner of Police in Benue state.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on March 3, 1990. He was mobilised into the Mobile Police Force (MPF) 16 Squadron as Unit Commander, and rose to become the Commander of the squadron.

In 2013, Abass was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, and deployed to Adamawa state as Area Commander, Mubi.

He was Area Commander EBJ Lagos state from 2014 to 2015. In 2016, he was Area Commander, Area ‘C’, Surulere, Lagos state.

Abass was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and posted to Yobe state Command to be in charge of operations in 2017.

He also served in Ogun state as DCP also in charge of SCID from 2019 to 2020.

CP Abass holds a Bachelor Degree in Philosophy and Political Science from the University of Lagos where he also bagged a Master Degree in International Law and Diplomacy.