From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has said that he has no regret whatsoever demolishing structures and recovering public properties illegally acquired and distributed by the immediate past administration.

The Governor disclosed this while receiving the Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero who in company of district heads and other members of the emirate council who paid a Sallah homage to the Governor at the Government House as part of the Eid Kabir celebrations.

” Your highness it is important for the emirate council to note that we embarked on the demolition exercise to bring back public properties that were illegally acquired and we will ensure that all such properties are restored back for the interest of the good people of Kano” he said

Yusuf appreciated the Emir and members of the emirate council for the visit which is first of its kind since his assumption of office.

He enumerated the achievements of his administration in the last 31 days in office to include the payment of NECO fees for 55,000 secondary schools students amounting to N1.5 billion, restoration of street lights and minimizing the cases of phone snatching in the metropolis.

Others, according to the Governor include; resumption of screening for the award of foreign scholarship for Kano indigenes with first class degrees, prompt payment of salaries and pension and evacuation of thousands of tones of refuse in metropolis.

Earlier the Emir said the visit was to felicitate with the Governor on the Eid Kabir festival and assured his readiness to offer as advice that will be of importance to the development of the state and called on government and well to do individuals to assist the less privileged in cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal.