From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris has said that he has forgiven all civil servants who worked against his success during the state’s gubernatorial election.

He made the disclosure when he received members of Izalatul Bid’a Wa’iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) otherwise known as Izala sect, Kebbi State chapter on a courtesy visit in Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “as Clerics, we know you cannot give us wrong advice, therefore, I heed to your advice. Even though we knew that there are civil servants who openly or secretly worked against us during the elections, yet, we will not witchhunt anybody as you suggested.

“I want to use this medium to categorically state that I have forgiven them. What we are after now is how to take the state to next level of development.”

Idris assured that his door would always be opened for more advice and suggestions on how to move the state forward, saying, “we are always ready to listen to you.

“This government is for the entire people of Kebbi and we are ready to work for the good people of the state.”

The governor thanked the Izala eect for the visit as well as suggestions and advice, describing them as a frank and straight forward group.

Earlier, the Deputy National Chairman of JIBWIS, Sheik Abbas Jega, who is also the Kebbi State Chairman, Committee of Ulama, admonished the governor to be just, truthful and exhibit the fear of God Almighty in the discharge of his duty as number one citizen of the state.

He advised him to bring in competent hands that would aid him achieve his set goals and objectives.

“As the governor of Kebbi State, you have the right to desolve all political appointees and appoint competent people that will assist and work you to achieve your set goals and objectives. Because you can’t succeed with people who are not with you.

“However, those working in the core civil service and rose through the ranks, they should be allowed to continue because it is a work in progress,” Jega suggested.

On his part, Sheik Abubakar Giro Argungu emphasised the role played by Izala group during the electioneering campaign and promised to be with the new government at both national and state levels.

Giro Argungu advised the governor to be very careful with people and keep his secret as secret.