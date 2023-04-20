From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday, said his administration had connected many communities in the state with roads and bridges spanning over 2,000 kilometres.

He said the state government had also constructed drainage channels of the same magnitude as the roads in addition to storm water projects to check erosion and ensure durability and sustainability of the roads.

Okowa made this known while inaugurating Ugbolu-Akwukwu-Igbo road and Okpanam Bye-Pass, adjoining roads and discharge channels both in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

He said his administration had contributed to the growth of commerce in the communities due to the huge network of roads across the state, and lauded Deltans for their support and cooperation to his administration in the last eight years.

“For people who know this road as it used to be, I am sure that if you go through it now, you will find it very exciting.

“Beyond the road, there is a lot of economic impact because along this route, we have the Norsworthy farms, which is a very huge agricultural investment in oil palm.

“I believe that, that in itself is going to continually create jobs for our people, especially as the oil palm farm also has a refinery which is currently under construction,” he said.

The governor congratulated the benefitting communities, saying that “the best development you can bring to the people is to connect them to each other because it will continue to ensure growth of commerce.

“It will continue to ensure that industries are attracted as you already have one, the Norsworthy farm and oil palm refinery already attracted along this route.

“I am glad to hear from the Commissioner for Works that they have about 58 road projects still awaiting inauguration. Of course, only a few will be inaugurated.

“But, the important thing is that a lot of roads have been paved for our people and we are happy that the people themselves continue to enjoy the connectivity between our various communities.

“Well over 2,000 kilometres of roads have been built by this administration and I know that a lot of drains to protect the roads have also been done.”

He added that his administration had done a lot in flood control measures in Asaba and Warri, and assured that the next administration would continue from where he would stop.

“We have done a lot in terms of storm water drainage but clearly within the Asaba community.

“We have not been able to complete all, especially in the Okotomi area of Okpanam, where we have not been able to get to in terms of flood control.

“But, we hope that our people will be patient with us. We will try to do the best that we can to reach all our people as much as we can and what we are not able to do, I am sure that the next administration will do that.

“The storm drainage in Asaba truly has helped a lot to control flood water in Asaba, and environs. And, I know that the one we are doing in Warri now is also nearing completion.

“We will continue to reassure our people that even as I exit from office next month, the next administration will continue with positive development of the,” Okowa stated.

Commissioner for Works, Mr. Noel Omodon, said the Ugbolu-Akwukwu-Igbo Road spans 11.9km with a drainage length of 11.54km, while the Okpanam Bye-Pass comprised 4.79km Road and 12.96km drains with 13 adjoining roads.

He said the ministry had completed 58 road projects that were ready for inauguration and commended the contractors for doing a good job on the projects.

Earlier, Vice Chairman, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Hon. Uju Okolo commended Governor Okowa for his sterling accomplishments in the development of the area and the state in general.