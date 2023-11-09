From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ailing former Secretary General of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Frank Kokori, has raised alarm that he has been abandoned in a Warri-based hospital in Delta State to die.

The elder statesman and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who is being treated for kidney-related ailment, made the distressed call from his hospital bed during the wee hours of Thursday.

In a voice laden with excruciating pains, Kokori said he was “dead and risen.”

He alleged that NUPENG had abandoned him in the hospital where the air conditioner was switched off by the hospital management possibly owing to a shortage of diesel.

The Ovu-born fiery labour leader described the facility as a third class hospital in Warri

He was quoted as saying: “Tell the world that Kokori is dead and risen. The only man in Warri who can handle kidney problems is Horeb Hospital, Warri.

“But I’m facing other challenges. The air conditioner is not working. And AC can keep me alive till morning. What a country!

“Tell them that I can pay any amount, but let them switch on the AC for me because I am dying.The AC went off. Please do your best. I can come alive again but I just want the world to know that if I survive, I will shame the leaders of this country.

“Shame on them. How can Kokori be in a third-class hospital? The People are trying their best because I know it’s a diesel issue.

“The AC is off. Two of my foster children are here with me. I have sent one to meet the hospital management that they should do everything that the AC is switched on, that when I am out, I will pay. That I am dying.

“I have called on NUPENG that this is what they have done to their leaders. That NUPENG could not even take care of me. It’s sad. God bless everybody.”

The septuagenarian is said to have been in the hospital for some time, now.

Kokori was at the forefront of the struggle to reclaim the mandate of the late winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, which was annulled by the then President Badamosi Babangida and sustained by his successor, the late General Sani Abacha.