“I joined YABATECH as a part time student, where I spent three years to acquire the ND in Office Technology and Management and obtained Upper Credit”
Gabriel Dike
Adenugba Solomon Ademola is from Ijebu North East, Ogun state, a Christian and 28 years of age from a nuclear family. His father is a shepherd while the mother is a petty trader.
He attended Muslim Mission Primary School, Gbagada Senior Grammar School and graduated from Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) recently.
In search of political mentors (3): The Reverend Muslim
How was your journey to YABATECH?
I joined YABATECH as a part time student, where I spent three years to acquire the National Diploma in Office Technology and Management and obtained Upper Credit.
The details of my WAEC results is as follows: Commerce – B3, Financial accounting – C5, Economics – C4, Government – B3, English – C6, Mathematics – B3, Agriculture – C6 and Biology – C5. YABATECH was my first choice, because I chose it in JAMB that year, but I didn’t meet the cut-off mark because of 7 points difference. So I had to apply for part time and I was offered the admission, after the National Diploma Programme and the one year mandatory IT, I crossed to full time for my HND programme in the same course (Office Technology & Management) where I graduated with Distinction and emerged overall best graduating student for 2016/2017 academic session with CGPA of 3.85.
Can you explain how you made Distinction and also emerged best overall graduating student?
The simple truth is just this trio: determination, hard work and persistent.
Your determination to achieve a particular set out goal or objective will bring about hardwork, in hard work there will be prayer, research, reading and practicals, then being persistent in doing all these will produce the determined and anticipated results. Practically the strategy and approach highlighted above is not a day job and basically I confess that it is the secret behind my success.Another simple method I adopted was to utilize the precious time that others were wasting on irrelevances. Also, I did extra academic works in libraries and vowed to execute all academic assignments and accomplish my personal reading time table every day.
You picked up numerous academic awards and recognitions, can you list them?
The awards include the most popular student in Office Technology & Management Department (part time) 2013/2014 academic session, overall best student award (National Association of Office Technology & Management students) 2016/2017 session, academic excellence (Heroes Award) YABATECH 2016/2017 session, recognition award (National Association of Office Technology & Management students) 2016/2017 session, recognition award (School of Management and Business Studies) 2017/2018, best overall HND student in the School of Management and Business Studies in 2016/2017 session, overall best HND student in the college for 2016/2017 session and annual award as the best graduating student (Chairman, Governing Council award) Prince Lateef Fagbemi for 2016/2017 session.
Describe your social life on campus?
My social life on campus then was interesting and a memorable one. I participated in almost, if not all the social activities that came up in my department, school and college level. In terms of football, my class, HND 11 then defeated the then ND 2 to lift the HOD’s Cup and I featured in that match. I also played active role during my departmental week, a week set out of academic calendar for the students to enjoy their social life on campus to the fullest. I attended the departmental and school dinner night parties where I was awarded the overall best graduating students respectively. I played both indoor and outdoor games on Wednesdays being the sport day while on campus. In politics, the following were the positions I held; P.R.O 1 for 2012/2013 academic session, Vice President 2013/2014 academic session. Chairman, Electoral Committee for 2016/2017 session.
Did you participate in any student protest on campus?
Yes! That was during my National Diploma programme, when there was an increment in school fees. As the vice president, I called my executives and we meet with other executives in other departments and staged a protest against the increment and the decision was reverted.
Did you purchase handouts from lecturers or engage in sorting?
I didn’t purchase handouts neither did I sort lecturers. What I did on my own was to embark on research through reading of books, online research and probably field survey, if need be.
Do you think YABATECH is ripe to be a university?
Yes, YABATECH is ripe to be a university. Though some aspects still needs to be looked into like the need for more buildings/structures, lecturers with higher qualifications and the need for additional courses.
As a polytechnic HND holder, do you feel inferior to university graduate?
I don’t feel inferior to B.Sc holders, reasons being that for example, I attended many interviews where I met across B.Sc holders applying for same position with me and after the interview, I had an edge over them and was given the job. From another perspective, theoretically and practically I am distinctive, because polytechnic is known for practical abilities but theoretically I drilled myself on that. Only few of B.Sc holders will combine this two academic attributes.
Was there any time you felt like giving up your studies?
The only time I felt like giving up was when I had carry-over in French (OTM 107), ND 1, first semester 2011/2012 academic session.
Did any group or person approach you to join secret cult?
None of the secrets cult group approached me to join them. Although, this is very uncommon to see the category of intelligent students on campus not to be a member of cult, but my case was different. This I can attribute to the solid foundation of the Christian life I was bought up by my parents.
What is your view on school fee in public institutions?
The school fees being paid in public institutions is apparently on the high side which is outrightly discouraging students from neither applying for admissions nor accepting offer of admission in some cases.
As a graduate of YABATECH, will you go back to lecture there if given the opportunity?
Yes! I will go back to lecture, because that has been my dream for a very long time. With this, I implore the management of YABATECH to always make this provision for the subsequent overall best graduating students in the college to encourage them and also to let the students know that they are still in the system and see reasons why they should do better and give their all in academics.
In school, students’ adopt different type of feeding, which one did you apply?
The type of feeding I adopted was “if there is food eat, if no food starve” that is, if food comes my way from any angle I will eat, but if there is no food I will pretend as if have eaten. Another angle is this, I was into a petty business with a classmate, Afe Adetutu, the nature of the business was selling of CDs that students uses for examination, doing online registration for students that wants to get admission, printing of course forms, paying of school fees online, doing projects for final year students. The little money that accrues to me as the CEO is what I share with my General Manager, then I utilize my share of the income on feeding, buying textbooks, subscribe on my modem to make online research etc. The name of my business in school till date is SO-COLDINVESTMENTS.
Can you recall one or two lecturers that pushed you beyond your limit?
Lecturers that pushed me beyond my limits then were many and some are still doing it. They are; Dr. Osasona B.A, Mrs. Akhademe A.E, Mrs. Evbouma, Mrs. Olugbode, Mrs. Ogadi P.N, Mr. Ogunye T., Mrs. Eruanga C.B.O, Late. Mrs. Odumbo, Mr. Olomola, Mr. Ademoroti, Miss Moyo Balogun, Mrs. Ibe, Mr. Ejemeh Edward and Mr. Doherthy.
If you are appointed YABATECH Rector, what will be your priorities?
My priorities will be to reinstate the Students Union Government, make the convocation interesting and memorable likes that of our counterpart UNILAG, make provision for the overall best graduating students through internal recruitment or scholarship, renovate the hostels and build more, construct more structures to accommodate the populated students, change the aged matriculation and convocation gowns, reduce the part-time school fees and the duration of the programme to two academic years, give adequate attention to the welfare of staff and students, prompt payment of staff salaries and allowances and push for the conversion of Yaba College of Technology to university.
Allegations of favouritism, nepotism, nepotism, insecurity in AE-FUNAI false – Prof. Nwajiuba, VC
Leave a Reply