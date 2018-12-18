The type of feeding I adopted was “if there is food eat, if no food starve” that is, if food comes my way from any angle I will eat, but if there is no food I will pretend as if have eaten. Another angle is this, I was into a petty business with a classmate, Afe Adetutu, the nature of the business was selling of CDs that students uses for examination, doing online registration for students that wants to get admission, printing of course forms, paying of school fees online, doing projects for final year students. The little money that accrues to me as the CEO is what I share with my General Manager, then I utilize my share of the income on feeding, buying textbooks, subscribe on my modem to make online research etc. The name of my business in school till date is SO-COLDINVESTMENTS.

Can you recall one or two lecturers that pushed you beyond your limit? Lecturers that pushed me beyond my limits then were many and some are still doing it. They are; Dr. Osasona B.A, Mrs. Akhademe A.E, Mrs. Evbouma, Mrs. Olugbode, Mrs. Ogadi P.N, Mr. Ogunye T., Mrs. Eruanga C.B.O, Late. Mrs. Odumbo, Mr. Olomola, Mr. Ademoroti, Miss Moyo Balogun, Mrs. Ibe, Mr. Ejemeh Edward and Mr. Doherthy. If you are appointed YABATECH Rector, what will be your priorities? My priorities will be to reinstate the Students Union Government, make the convocation interesting and memorable likes that of our counterpart UNILAG, make provision for the overall best graduating students through internal recruitment or scholarship, renovate the hostels and build more, construct more structures to accommodate the populated students, change the aged matriculation and convocation gowns, reduce the part-time school fees and the duration of the programme to two academic years, give adequate attention to the welfare of staff and students, prompt payment of staff salaries and allowances and push for the conversion of Yaba College of Technology to university.