The Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, declared his readiness to handle his new task with dedication.

Egbetokun, who spoke shortly after he was decorated with his new rank by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday, said he felt like a tiger ready to chase away all criminals in the country.

He said: “Now, I have just been decorated and looking forward to taking over tomorrow (today) at 11am. I really can’t describe how I feel presently; but if I have to say anything, I will tell you that right now, I feel like a tiger inside of me, ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria.

“And at another time, I feel like a lion in me, ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria. That’s my feeling right now.’’

Egbetokun’s decoration was witnessed by his wife, Elizabeth, the outgone I-GP, Usman Alkali and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF), Sen. George Akume, and the newly-appointed National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, were also present at the occasion.

Addressing State House correspondents after the decoration, the out-gone IGP, Alkali, described the event as significant for the Nigeria police.

“It is a stage; you come; you work and you go. I am happy I am handing over to somebody I know that will carry the mantle of leadership from where I have stopped.

“We grew up together in the job; I was his boss; he worked under me twice; we have been working together and I know he can champion the cause of the Nigeria police from where I stopped,’’ he said.

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, appointed new service chiefs, including the acting inspector-general of police, Egbetokun and acting Comptroller-General of Customs.