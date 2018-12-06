Ademola Ogunbanjo is the governorship candidate of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN). The Ijebu-Igbo born politician speaks on his plans if he elected as governor next year, and why he declared on June 12 among other issues. READ ALSO: Democracy Day: Reps push bill to legalise June 12 through second reading In your declaration speech, you highlighted some areas your administration will focus on if given the mandate to govern the state. With the reality on ground, don’t you feel your manifesto seems utopian? The fundamental mistake that we sometime make in the public sector is to assume that all the developmental programmes we want to deploy must be funded by government. It is a wrong assumption. Government cannot solely fund developmental projects, there is a need, even more than ever before, to involve the private sector in the development of infrastructure and that of industry in any state, indeed across the nation. Yes, we will be able to do it because we have the resources. If we have anyone who wants to invest in bitumen refinery, we have bitumen deposit in Ogun Waterside. We also have gold in Ogun Waterside, we have rubber plantation there too, but we don’t have a single rubber processing plant. We have gas in Ogun Waterside, we have ocean front with enough draft there to be a functional port in that place. In your own estimation, do you think the present government has lived up to people’s expectations, given the massive infrastructure development embarked upon by the incumbent governor of the state? You see, honestly nobody can do better than he or she knows. The present government in the state has indeed tried its best, but its best is not good enough. It has performed according to its capacity, it is time to pass it on and let’s do more, because there is much more to be done. People are not still empowered as they can be, poverty is still quite deep in our state and we need to solve it, we need to think differently. We need to change the ways we do things. First, we change the way we think and then the way we do things.

What attracted you to the ANN political platform? Do you think you stand any chance against the dominant parties? I am a new wine and I don’t think anybody pours new wine into old bottle. I am a new wine in ANN bottle. Like I always say, PDP is a big party because people support it, ditto for APC. But when people decide to support ANN, then PDP and APC will become history. It is where the people’s hearts are that they put their hopes, which determine which party is big or small. But we must de-emphasise the size of party; we must begin to look critically at the quality of the candidates that are stepping forward. We must begin to elect people, not party. That is when development can come to Nigeria to stay, when we begin to vote people instead of party. This is because there are so many incompetent people who hide under tent of mega party. So, PDP will bring you somebody who is half-baked, and then you vote PDP. But the candidate you are voting for has no idea and PDP will not run the government, the candidate will eventually run the government. And that is why we are where we are today. We should be voting for the people instead of party. One other hurdle is the issue of zon ing and the political arrangement in the state. Some people are clamouring for an Ogun West person and you are coming from Ogun East, how do you intend to strike the balance?