From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, said he is not a leader who fears taking decision, particularly if such decision will favour issues of development of the State and its people.

Part of such courage of leadership, he enthused, is predicated on the fact that his administration owes Rivers people the kind of development that should position the State in the comity of States as a clean, healthy place, and progressive.

Governor Wike spoke on Thursday at Rumuesara Road Junction in Eneka Town, while inaugurating the Rumuesera Community Internal Roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The contractor, L & D Nigeria limited was given six months to deliver on the road project, but took nine months to deliver it, and governor Wike frowned at the lapse in the delivery time.

He urged the contracting firm to be more time conscious with works awarded to it and ensure that it is delivered on schedule, particularly as it handles other community road project.

Governor Wike said his administration has fulfilled promises made to the community because the traditional stool in the area has been recognised, the Rukpokwu-Eneka road and Eneka-Igbo Etche Link Road have all been completed with other internal roads and the Government Secondary School,

The Rivers State governor directed the contractor handling the work at the Government Secondary School, Eneka to return back to site and complete the project within the next one week.

Governor Wike said he could not have empowered a son of the community with the award of the project and the opportunity is being abused.

The governor, therefore, stated that if the contractor fails to return to site to complete the project, the State government would be compelled to arrest and jail him.

According to him, the delay on the work was deliberate knowing that the present administration has just few days of stay in office.

He reiterated that the demolition of the Bayelsa State government dilapidated property on Akasa Street in Old GRA in Port Harcourt was done to rid the area of hideout used by criminals.

The Rivers State governor explained that, in the course of implementing the urban renewal programme, access into the Old GRA from the Eastern-Bypass used by criminals has been barricaded and no more available to serve as easy escape route anymore.

Governor Wike, who particularly accused the Bayelsa State government of persistent hostility to Rivers State, said in addition, every friendly engagement with it over shared property of the old Rivers State has been greeted with harsh demeanour.

At the inauguration of the Akpabu-Odido Road that held at Itu Bridge Head, Odido town in Emuoha Local Government Area, governor Wike said he was motivated to execute the project in order to bring to limelight Odido community that truly seemed unknown by most people in the State.

He said with the completion of the Odido Road, the people that could not drive into their community are now linked by road to other parts of Emohua council easily and also drive to Ahoada West council where they have their kinsmen.

The governor added that the road will also enable farmers to transport their farm produce to the market with ease.

Governor Wike assured that he would speak with his successor to construct a public school for the Odido community to reduce the suffering of the people and solve the dearth of public institution in the area.

Speaking on the internal roads in Rumuesara Community, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Dakorinama Alabo, said the project flagged-off on August 29, 2022, and delivered in nine months.

He explained that the roads are nine in number, and have a total length of 5.1kilometers, 7.3 meters wide and 5.3 kilometers of drain.

On the Akpabu-Odido road, the Commissioner said both the major road into the community, providing a circular drive and the extension to the waterfront have been delivered in five months.