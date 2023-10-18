From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

National chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) Dr Adekunle Rufai Omoaje has debunked report that he refused to honour the invitation of the Police over a matter being investigated by the office of the Inspector General of Police.

Dr Omoaje said he did not grant any interview to any reporter on the matter or any other matter affecting either him or the party and the Police.

The Police had through the office of Inspector General of Police (Monitoring) invited Omoaje to appear over a petition based on alleged impersonation on the petition filed before the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Abia State, which judgement was appealed against.

Omoaje in an interview with our correspondent reaffirmed his respect for the law enforcement agencies and security agencies in the country, saying that he has no reason to run away from the police.

He said he voluntarily provided his office address in Abuja for the Police and also directed that the police invitation be sent to him electronically, which he acknowledged thereafter.

The AA national chairman also informed that he was outside Abuja when he got wind of the invitation, and directed that the invitation be sent to him electronically, an indication that he has utmost respect for the Police and also willing to receive the invitation.

He said he had already reached an understanding with the police to appear on 28th October, 2023 and the police agreed with him, adding that the date was yet to lapse.

Omoaje said he was taken aback by the report in a section of the media which erroneously alleged him of not willing to honour the police invitation, saying that he did not issue any statement to that effect or grants any interview regarding such development.

He said the report was misleading and far from his personal wish, adding that it was aimed at painting him in bad colour before the police and the public in particular.

The AA national chairman said he did not commit any offence, thus he has no reason not to honour the invitation of the police.

While recalling that he personally forwarded all the messages sponsored by the opposition against him to the police, Omoaje stressed that the impersonator in the matter affecting the party at the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Abia State was one Kenneth Udeze who he alleged of withdrawing the party’s petition despite the fact that he is not a member of the party.

He said if there’s anyone to be arrested for alleged impersonation, it should be Udeze as he allegedly withdrew the party’s petition without being a member of the party.

Omoaje thereby appealed to the police and the general public to discountenance the report sponsored by the opposition with the aim to malign his personality and integrity.