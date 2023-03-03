Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chisco Group of Companies, Chief Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu, MFR, CON, has debunked rumours of a plan to have a one-on-one interactive dinner with Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu ahead of the March 11, 2023 governorship election.

Anyaegbu described as falsehood and the imagination of mischief makers, an invitation that went viral on social media within the last few days, which listed him and the chairman of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema, as organisers of an interactive dinner with the governor.

In a statement on Wednesday, Anyaegbu said, “I never planned any dinner with the Lagos State Governor. I was shocked to see the invitation flying up and down on social media.

“It baffles me how people sit in their houses and derive joy in misinforming unsuspecting people. I, Chidi Anyaegbu, did not organise any dinner with the Lagos State Governor. I was never informed of any arrangement of that sort despite my relationship and enormous respect for His Excellency.

“Even if the organisers meant well and had good intentions, the fact remains that they did not carry me along with their plans. Yes, the intention may be in the interest of Ndigbo in Lagos, but I have no idea who the organisers are.

“What is the challenge in informing me. What is the problem in letting me know of their plans?”

Anyaegbu implored the general public to disregard the rumours, making the rounds about the purported dinner with the governor, adding that it is clearly an orchestrated plan by mischievous people to create confusion.”

