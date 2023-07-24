From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, and Aloysius Attach, Onitsha

The governor of Anambra State Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has said that he celebrate late Prof. Chinua Achebe not as a literary icon but as a great community leader who impacted on the people of Ogidi kingdom.

Soludo who spoke at the 10th memorial Service of Prof Achebe at St. Philip Anglican church Ogidi organized by Ogidi Kingdom said that the lecture Achebe delivered in 1982 has been an inspiration to him which also made him to name his son second after Prof. Achebe.

He said that Prof Achebe made great impact as President General of Ogidi Community who chose to serve his people rather than to enrich himself.

The governor said that Achebe as world most famous for his literature works did not forget his root as an Igbo man and Ogidi man.

“Prof Achebe is a very pride of Ndigbo across the world due to his literature works. He knew his root and background as great Igbo man who doesn’t hide his identity. I’m telling Ogidi to come home to do something at any level for the community.

“Achebe will remain my role model until death. I encourage our youths to emulate Achebe for his educational feat and community development. The youths should shun cultism. I want Ogidi families to give us more Achebe’s.

“Government will immortalize Achebe, we shall put his sculpture at the Ugwuasike junction and come up with more things to remember him in the state.

The traditional ruler of Ogidi, Igwe Alex Onyido in his speech pleaded with the governor to immortalize Prof Achebe by building University, naming airport after him among other things.

The former Minister of Aviation Chief Osita Chidoka presented anniversary key note address where he x-rayed Achebe’s achievement.