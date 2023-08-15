By Chukwuma Umeorah

The National Superintendent of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) Pastor Femi Fasheru, has denounced a widely circulating report that his senior pastor, Mathew Ashimolowo has taken a permanent leave from preaching to focus on his investment in real estate.

Last February, Ashimolowo held the groundbreaking of the Makarios Luxury Place, an upmarket mixed development seated on 33 hectares in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State, with fanfare.

But Fasheru cleared the air as he revealed that this project may be what mischief makers have taken out of context, without verification. Dismissing the report as baseless and a product of misinformation, he said, “This type of journalism skirts the border of decency and injures the reputation of the victim. Ashimolowo remains a proud soldier of Christ, preaching His gospel with renewed enthusiasm as he has done with an unblemished record for close to 50 years.”

He added that rather than backpedal, Ashimolowo was taking on fresh challenges as he had just established another independent ministry-Christ Compassion to the Rural World.

“There is no iota of truth in the insinuation that Ashimolowo may have quit preaching to concentrate on real estate business,” he added.

Fasheru stressed that for over four decades, Ashimolowo had painstakingly dedicated himself to building a Christian guild with visible presence in the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, West Africa and Nigeria noting that as his fame grew, he became a highly sought after speaker and counselor with frequent international engagements.

“An unending stream of income also accrues to him from his best-selling books like; ‘What’s Wrong with Being Black,’ ‘10Ms of Money Workbook,’ among others. He ploughs back proceeds from these multiple streams of income into establishing an educational institution-King’s University, farming and real estate.”

Rebutting the lies spreading about him, Fasheru attested that Ashimolowo who is 71 years still preaches between three and four times every week, all over the world.

The information issued by his office, which can be verified, show that Ashimolowo has not backed down on his busy schedule which requires him to minister on ‘Morning Glow’ to people in over 50 nations.