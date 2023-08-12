By Rita Okoye

Bold and beautiful Nollywood actress, Destiny Amaka, has shared some of her embarrassing sexual encounters.

The sex therapist in a recent chat with Saturday Sun noted: “I don’t get embarrassed easily. Sex is playful for me, so I don’t take it too seriously. Maybe, I have been clumsy but not embarrassed. Sometimes, I may fall off the bed or trip over my clothes. The most embarrassing thing for me might be if I mess by mistake. However, I can’t say I am good in bed. Good is relative. I think anyone that is confident and knows how their body works will be good sexually.”

The Juicy Affair star actress opined that sexual incompatibility is one of the major reasons marriages no longer last. According to her, “While every marriage ends for a variety of reasons; poor communication, loss of trust in the wake of betrayal and finances, are at the top. However, sexual incompatibilities can drive a wedge between partners. And if they can’t come to an agreement or compromise, one might end up seeking satisfaction or comfort outside the marriage or decide that divorce is the only way out.”