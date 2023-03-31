From Femi Folaranm, Yenagoa

The immediate past Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva has told President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for the governorship of Bayelsa State on the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Sylva who stated this in his resignation letter dated March 14 to the President to put to rest controversy over his status said his resignation is in line with the provisions of Section 3(i) which stipulates that any political office holder wishing to contest for elective office “shall leave office 39 days prior to the date of election or party primary for the office sought”.

The former governor of the state between 2007 and 2012 said he is leaving office with a sense of fulfilment.

According to him, the experience he has garnered while working in the administration of President Buhari is going to help him in the next phase of life.

“It has been an honour to serve you and our great country Nigeria in this capacity, Mr President, and to help in actualizing your vision for the Nigerian Petroleum Sector. I have served with diligence and integrity, as a result of which I have delivered on all my Ministerial Mandates along the nine(9) priority areas of the administration. I am leaving office with a sense of fulfilment knowing that I have left the Nigerian Petroleum industry better than I met it under your guidance and with your unflinching support.

I am ready once again for the next challenge of elective office, and take with me the added experience from serving as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I have no doubt in my mind that this will enrich the content and context of my governance when I do get elected into office and remain grateful for the privilege you granted me to serve.”