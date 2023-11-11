From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has declared that he remained governor of all Deltans irrespective of political party affiliation.

Oborevwori said he would use his office to better of all the people of the state.

The governor made the declaration when he visited ailing elder statesman and chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC), Frank Kokori, at an undisclosed hospital in Warri, where he also picked up the bills of two other patients – Nnadi Silas and Adenusi Michael.

Kokori is former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Speaking during the visit, Oborevwori said the state government would do everything possible to assist the former labour leader in getting quality treatment.

He said Kokori deserved the attention and support of the state government as a renowned elder statesman who had paid his dues for good governance for the nation.

The governor said despite their political differences he would ensure Chief Kokori was given the due attention he deserved as an illustrious elder statesman from the state.

He said: “I know people will think that because he is an APC chieftain I won’t be here, Deltans voted for me as governor. It is not a party matter now because we have finished election and all of us are one.

“Whether he is APC or not, am governor for all Deltans so am here as governor for all not for any party,” he emphasized.

Responding, Chief Kokori commended Governor Oborevwori for behaving like the Yorubas who treat their elder statesmen well irrespective of their party or political leanings.

“I never knew Governor Oborevwori is a good man because immediately he heard about my condition, he came to see me.

“He was not close to me, it is Great Ogboru and Ovie Omo-Agege and co that are close to me so am so happy that he is not a mean fellow.

“He is a real governor, a man who has such a heart is a good man and I have told him certain things privately how he will make his name in the history of Nigeria.

“I have told him to do certain essential things for the people. I am happy with him and have also prayed for him,” he said.