From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor-elect in Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, said he is deeply humbled by his victory in last Saturday’s election.

Oborevwori polled 360,234 votes to emerge winner and returned elected in the election.

Reacting to his election, Oborevwori thanked Deltans for the massive support and called on his opponents to join him in moving the state forward.

Oborevwori said his administration would consolidate on the gains of the outgoing administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Mine is a mandate for consolidation and growth, for investment and economic reform, and for making the youth the centre-piece of our policies and programmes.

“I have learned many things in the last six and a half years as Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“One of them is that I have learned the importance of setting the priorities of government, communicating the goals and outcomes of policies and programmes, and pursuing them with relentless zeal.

“I certainly believe that my rich experiences in the Executive and Legislative arms of government put me in good stead to provide good governance to our people. My goal remains to make life richer, better, and more fulfilling for all.

“I congratulate those who have been elected to the State House of Assembly. Irrespective of your political affiliation. I look forward to partnering with you to Advance Delta State to the next level of growth and development. “Let me also appreciate my opponents in the election for a very robust campaign and hard-fought electoral battle.

“I think I speak the minds of many Nigerians when I say that this electioneering process has been the most tasking, demanding, and draining so far in the current democratic dispensation. But it was worth it all.

“Candidates now know that they must be creative, resourceful, and credible to win the confidence and support of the electorate. With the election over, I look forward to whatever ideas and advice my former opponents may have in helping to move our state forward,” he stated.