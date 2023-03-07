From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Former Governor Isa Yuguda has recounted how he almost had a heart attack when he encounter the deplorable condition of hospitals built by his administration between 2007 and 2015.

Yuguda in an interaction with journalists in Bauchi accused his successor Mohammed Abubakar and the incumbent governor Bala Mohammed of destroying his legacy projects.

‘’The first two administrations have collapsed all the infrastructures l left behind,’he said.

Yuguda’s administration is fondly remembered for building the Specialist Hospitals, acclaim as one of the best in the country equipped with state of the art facilities and many hospitals across the 20 local government areas of the state.

‘I left 22 hospitals fully operational, fully equipped with both local and foreign doctors. I had 22 Egyptian doctors. I trained over 150 medical students overseas, girls and boys, who have all returned I cannot see any one of them. I left not less than 72 Nigerian doctors’

The former governor lamented that sadly, the entire state has only 18 medical doctors.

‘All the hospitals are empty. I left all the hospitals with 24 hours power supply,’ he stated.

‘I left the Specialist Hospital about the best in Nigeria with all the equipment’s.

‘The last time I visited the hospitals, maybe my days are not yet up I would have had heart attack to see that this what Nigeria and Bauchi State is all about

‘The worst scenarios the government that took over from me would have maintained the infrastructure the way it is rather than saying I want to construct this I want construct that.

‘Let these services be made available to our women and children to enjoy the under-five medical facilities.

‘Let our women enjoy free medication for pregnant women the facilities we should continue enjoy them so that our children, women young enjoy the services.

‘All the 22 hospitals are nothing to write home about Today with only 18 doctors servicing 7 million people is not good enough.”