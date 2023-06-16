Super Eagle midfielder Alex Iwobi has opened up on how he tried to convince Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze to represent Nigeria.

The skilful midfielder is on the verge of making his debut for the Three Lions after dumping Nigeria to represent England on the international scene.

His fine form for the Palace earned him applause from the football fans and it led to manager Gareth Southgate giving him a call to the national team.

While speaking to Brila FM radio, Iwobi said he spoke to Eze to play for Nigeria but he never had the opportunity to come.

“I spoke to Ebere Eze to try and come but then obviously he’s never had the opportunity to come but I wish him all the best with England as well,” he said.

Eze joined the camp of the Three Lions on Wednesday ahead of their Nations League matches.