From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Sunday insisted that he was not under any form of pressure to nominate those who would serve in the state executive council.

The governor said he was taking his time to pick suitable and competent hands to be appointed into the cabinet.

Oborevwori took over as governor on May 29, 2023, and on June 13, proclaimed the 8th Assembly of the Delta State House of Assembly where his nominees as prospective commissioners would be screened and possibly cleared.

Reacting to reports that he was under pressure to pick certain persons in the interest of some power brokers, the governor maintained that he was not under pressure from anyone, not even his predecessor, on choice of cabinet members as was wrongly reported.

Oborevwori who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, described the publication as a figment of the imagination of the writer, and appealed to journalists to avoid speculations that could heat up the polity.

It read: “First, the state House of Assembly was constituted on June 13 and thereafter went on recess for two weeks and only reconvened on Tuesday June 27.

“The governor will pick credible and capable persons devoid of sentiments that will help him deliver on his M.O.R.E Agenda for Deltans.

“The report is therefore wrong in its entirety and borne out of mischief. Former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa does not interfere with appointments,” Ahon stated.

He enjoined Deltans to be patient with the State Government as it was poised to deliver more for the people.