From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission(HYPPADEC) has reassured its commitment towards ensuring plights of communities affected by construction and operations of Hydroelectric Dams are given the needed attention.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa , stated this while leading a team of experts from the Commission and Kebbi State Water Board on an inspection of ongoing rehabilitation and expansion of Yauri water scheme.

The project which is at 50 to 60% completion level is expected to be delivered for inauguration in September this year.

According to the project designs, it covers total rehabilitation of the intake point with state of the art dry pumps, treatment plant, expansion of reticulation pipes, additional supply points and rehabilitation of staff quarters and office accommodation.

While speaking with newsmen, Yelwa expressed his satisfaction on quality execution and speed of the work which he attributed to the commitment team of engineers drafted by the Commission and State Water Board to monitor execution.

According to him, “the project if completed will addressed the endemic shortage of potable water in the ancient town of Yauri which contributed immensely in the establishment of Kainji Dam.

“This will also put an end to incessant water borne diseases occasioned by the lack of good potable water in Yelwa town.

” Yauri and New Bussa are two major settlements completely relocated to give way for construction of the Dam. The two settlements were promised electricity and potable water, but, with the expansion in population the existing facilities cannot serve the towns.

“HYPPADEC is therefore intervening to bridge the gap which is the philosophy behind the establishment of the Commission”, he said.