From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue state Governor, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia has given reasons why the accounts of Benue state government has remained frozen, two months after his swearing in into office.

Recall that on the 29th of May, 2023, few minutes after the Governor took oath of office, Alia demanded that accounts of the state government be frozen until he decides otherwise.

However, 66 day after his swearing in, the accounts have remained frozen just as the state executive council are yet to be appointed, a development which the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has criticized him for.

Giving the explanation during an interface with media groups in Government House, Makurdi, on Saturday, Governor Alia said hyenas and hawks were responsible for his action.

He said, “On the 29th of May when I was sworn in, a few minutes after I was sworn in, I called for the closure of accounts and I was so right to have done that.

“Even now as I speak, there are hyenas and hawks waiting for anything to drop into those accounts and they take them out because landmines were already planted.”

Alia who was flanked by his deputy, Hon Sam Ode, stated that it is not yet time for the unfreezing to be done as “I’m still looking closely at each of the parastatals, Ministries and each of the agencies and until I invite you to take a peep into what I am looking at, you will be so amazed and shocked that you will asks me to freeze the accounts till next year.”

The Governor said he had expected a rot in the state system but not to a deplorable state in which he met on ground. He said he has decided that he would not continue to trumpet the rots but to fix them for the development and progress of the state.

He however stated that while the freezing is still on, each ministry, agency or parastatal that is in need, is being attended to by the appropriate quarters promising that he would unfreeze the accounts sooner than expected.

Speaking on the delays in forming the state Executive Council, Alia said he has fulfilled his constitutional obligation by submitting the list of commissioners within the stipulated 60 days.

“A letter was given and list was also made. It is left for the Assembly to announce when they want to do the screening. I cannot do their work for them.”

He appreciated all the media groups for their uncommon commitment, unwavering support and uncommon allies to the Benue project noting that the world over, the media have become partners in faithfully championing for peace, development and rule of law as the ingredients for a progressive society.

He said, “Now that active politicking is supposed to be over, I call on all who had pitched tents with politicians and parties from the different political divides, to brace up and join hands with us to develop the State. We are committed to serve, we cannot, but bring you side by side with us in this challenging task now and in future.

While stating that he cannot effectively and efficiently weather the storm and as well offer high quality service, without the media, Alia said he has so far removed over 2500 ghost workers and has saved the state over N1.2 billion in the first phase of the screening exercise.

“We are regularly paying workers’ salary and pensioners. We are now renovating the Benue State House of Assembly complex that had been abandoned to waste away for a very long time.

“We have visited our IDP camps and efforts are being made to provide the conducive atmosphere for them to return to their ancestral homes to go about their normal ways of life.

“We have provided fertile at a subsidized rate of fifty percent and it is now available everywhere for farmers to buy at a the designated fertilizer depots across the State and are committed to peace building as we engage the military and security agencies in curtailing attacks on our people.

“We have also put a stop on multiple levies, illegal check points and illegal taxations which was having a negative impact on the state economy. .

Speaking further, the Governor recalled that, last week, he had announced an improved monthly allowances for NYSC members serving in Benue, saying while the medical doctors are to receive N100,000’each, the others are receiving N15,000 only, as an improvement of the meager N20,000 and N5,000 that was given to them in the past.

He also stated that his administration is the first government in the entire country to implement the revised medical residency training fund (MRTF) 2023 at the revised rate.

He said he has total trust that the media in the state would continue to tow the fine journalistic ideals of fairness by balancing their reports, being objective at all times and above all, being guided by facts, which don’t lie.

While soliciting the continuous support of the media in the state, Alia urged all to join him to stop the enemies of the State who do not want a reign of decorum and truth to exist with their sworn goal of antagonizing, blackmailing and stagnating the progress, unity and happiness that his administration is determined to usher in for the people as their democratic right.

Speaking, the Vice President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Zone D, Comrade Chris Atsaka, congratulated the Governor for his overwhelming victory at the 2023 polls saying he was one of the most popular Governorship candidates during the election.

Atsaka who expressed confidence in the ability of the Governor to deliver democracy dividends to the people assured him that he would get the quality of reportage that is commiserate with the kind of service he will deliver to the people.