Nigerian record label company, Huzzle Records and sound engineer cum songwrite/singer, Iloyi Oluwole Adebayo, known professionally as Indomix have announced a partnership deal as they look to change the face of music production and management in the Nigerian entertainment space.

According to a scoop unearthed by our reporter, Indomix and the CEO of Huzzle Records, Babatunde Oyebode , who also doubles as an Executive Producer have a great relationship and the duo are planning to bring their years of experience to good effect to influence some changes in the music industry.



When CEO of Huzzle Records, Babatunde Oyebode was contacted he shed more light on the partnership, saying it is a marriage sure to bear wholesome fruits.

“You can look forward to good music supervised by both parties. Indomix is required to bring his veteran sound engineering skills and as a stakeholder in the music entertainment world , he will also represent the company, Huzzle Records in marketing and collaboration with A-list talents in Nigeria,” Oyebode said,

“Huzzle Records will be the platform, umbrella and canopy , the bedrock where talents would be searched for , trained and nurtured to bring the best of the best music Nigeria would ever hear,” he added.

Huzzle Records started in Festac town , Festac Extension to be precise , about 10 years ago. The label prides itself on having the best entertainment lawyers, best PR and marketing teams.