By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Teddy Don-Momoh, the husband of late gospel singer Keefe Obareki Momoh, better known as Kefee, has remarried.

According to reports, Don got married to his new wife, Lara Kudayisi, during the Easter break.

The couple shared photos and videos from their low-key wedding ceremony on Instagram, as they expressed love for each other.

For Teddy he is excited getting married to Lara after the long mourning period.

“Mr Don-Momoh is back y’all…. Thanks to all who waited patiently prayed for me supported me with all the -lys in search of my heart… Ladies and gentlemen I’m glad to let you know that I’m back to fulfill destiny whole again, equipped with all the tools and I’m not alone in this,” he captioned his post.

His new wife expressed joy in becoming Mrs Momoh.

She noted how one can always find love again after trauma and pain.

Expressing her love for her husband, she promised to share details of their love story, writing:

Mr & Mrs Don-Momoh in the building. I’m still in the moon guys, but let me just drop this here; You can find love again after trauma and pain…. I am coming back to share with you how it all happened very soon. Meanwhile, ask me all about it in my Insta story and I will answer you… My husband @teddiizle stand correct Sha. Me sef, my shoe shine.

Teddy had been married to Kefee before her untimely death on June 12, 2014.

Kefee died in a hospital in Los Angeles, California after been in Coma for 15 days.

They were married for two years before she passed on.