From Obi Okwe, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has told the Federal Government to sever diplomatic ties with Finland as a measure to compel it to arrest factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, who is instigating the sit-at-home order and attendant violence in the South East.

National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement, said a diplomatic row with Finland and Ekpa’s arrest would end the orgy of violence that has turned the South-East in to a bloody battlefield.

“The sit-at-home order and violence that has persisted in South East are alarming. The Federal Government should cut off diplomatic ties with its Finnish counterpart and expel the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria over their failure to arrest and prosecute Simon Ekpa who is allegedly causing violence in the South-East by issuing illegal orders for persistent sit-at-home and the attendant violent enforcement of these illegal orders.”

Onwubiko charged the service chiefs to prioritise resolving the security challenges in the South East.

He also urged President Bola Tinubu to obey court ruling and democratic principles by asking the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Ministry of Justice as well as the Department of State Services to obey an Appeal Court judgement that discharged the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

He said hundreds of innocent residents have been killed in the South-East by gunmen and security operatives, especially in the last two years, following the incarceration of Kanu.

“The new service chiefs and heads of security agencies must quickly get to work and use intelligence to stop these killings. President Bola Tinubu should also obey the rule of law and democratic tenets by ordering the secret police to obey the Appeal Court order freeing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” he said