From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), has set a benchmark for the new acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Recall that Vice President Kassim Shettima, decorated Egbetokun as the head of the Police Force following the compulsory retirement of Usman Baba Alkali and other service chiefs.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, told Egbetokun to rebrand the image of the police.

Onwubiko specifically asked the Egbetokun to probe allegation that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials forged records of the 2023 elections presented to litigants and defendants in the ongoing post election litigation at the various election petition tribunals.

Counsel to the Ebonyi South Senatorial Candidate on the Labour Party platform Linus Okorie, had claimed that some officials of INEC forged some documents to favour some litigants.

B. A. Azebi & Partners had said: “Our client’s major concern in these disturbing events is that the BVAS report of 6th April. 2023 which INEC has officially confirmed as not authentic and not emanated from their custody was intentionally assembled for a sinister purpose, which is to truncate and pervert the course of justice.”

Disturbed by the revelation, Onwubiko said: “We most humbly pray the Inspector General of Police to graciously Use his good offices to direct as follows;

“That immediate and full investigation be conducted into these criminal allegations, to determine the extent of the involvement of the named persons in this petition in the alleged crimes

“That a probe be conducted into the criminal allegation of the existence of a cartel in INEC office and some external co-conspirators that specialize in the falsification of records with the sole ainm of perverting justice in various quarters.

“That the prosecution of any person(s) involved in the alleged crimes be commenced immediately.”