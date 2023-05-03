Says President’s success is sheer propaganda

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has mocked the 91-page achievement document of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as sheer propaganda.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement yesterday, said the so-document was stale propaganda by the failed administration of Buhari under whose watch the country had been run aground completely.

Onwubiko claimed that the Buhari government allowed terrorists, to run amok and kill at will and maiming over 55,000 Nigerians from May 2015 to May 2022 with thousands killed in the last year.

In the document titled, ‘Buhari’s Footprints on the Sands of Time’, the Presidency had said the President made an impact on nearly all sectors of the national landscape including security, economy, anti-corruption, infrastructure; rail, roads, air and sea ports, power, housing, water resources, the Oil and Gas sector, legislative matters, foreign affairs, sports, youth development, and many others.

But Onwubiko said: “The so-called achievement document is a last kick of a dying horse, a last-ditch effort by an ethically challenged and grossly incompetent government to whitewash what it calls achievements in eight years. This propaganda won’t sell.

“In eight years, trillions of dollars generated from crude oil, customs duties, confiscation of properties from looters and recoveries from the Abacha and Ibori loots were re-stolen.

“In eight years, over 55,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists, herders and bandits with millions displaced in Benue, amongst other states.

“In eight years, dollars moved from N150 to over N750 with inflation at an all-time high.

“In eight years, Nigeria’s Corruption Perception Index by Transparency International has worsened with the country scoring 24 out of 100 points while ranking 150 among 180 countries in the 2022 list.

“This government is shameless. It has allowed terrorists, bandits, Fulani herdsmen to run amok and kill at will, it has released hardened Boko Haram back into the society controversially and killed so many Igbo youths under the guise of crushing IPOB secessionist agenda.”