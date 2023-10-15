From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) and the Patriotic Defenders of National Institutions, have called on the authorities to investigate the authenticity of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates issued by individuals holding public offices.

National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko at a press briefing on Sunday in Abuja, said the call became expedient following the outcome of the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that upheld the victory of Governor Peter Mbah.

The tribunal had upheld the victory of Governor Mbah of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and dismissed the petition by the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, on the grounds of alleged fake NYSC certificate presented by Mbah.

“Furthermore, we demand a nationwide investigation into the authenticity of NYSC certificates issued to individuals holding public offices.

“The credibility of these certificates must be verified to maintain public trust and uphold certification integrity.

“In addition, the rule of law must be upheld without exception. The tribunal’s decision should align with established legal principles, and justice should be administered impartially. The judiciary must remain independent and free from bias.

“HURIWA and Patriotic Defenders of National Institutions emphasize the need for a thorough investigation into the allegations of over-voting and BVAS bypass during the election. Electoral integrity is paramount for democracy.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to defending human rights, upholding the rule of law, and protecting the integrity of our democratic institutions.

“We will closely monitor developments in this case and continue to advocate for transparency, accountability, and justice in our democracy,” he said.

Also, Onwubiko told the Department of State Services (DSS), to distance itself from the ongoing Enugu State governorship election tribunal tussle.

He questioned the appearance of the DSS at the tribunal, as it was not a party in the suit.

He said: “On the one hand, there is confusion surrounding the appearance of the Department of State Service (DSS) at the Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

“The question arises: Why did the DSS appear at the tribunal? The DSS is not the issuing authority for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates, and they are not typically involved in NYSC matters.

“Their unexpected presence at the tribunal has raised concerns and cast doubt on their role because it falls outside their usual mandate.

“The DSS does not have a mandate to appear before election petition tribunals in political cases and provide testimonies in favor of one candidate over another, especially when it involves a government institution like the NYSC.

“So, the critical question is, who authorized or procured their appearance at the tribunal?”