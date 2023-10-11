Human Rights Writer Association of Nigeria, HURIWA , a leading advocate for the protection of human rights, has condemned the abduction of four first-year students from Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

In a statement by National Coordinator;HURIWA,Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, he noted that,”we are deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of the abducted students, and call for immediate and concerted efforts to secure their safe release.

“In the early hours of Tuesday, October 10, 2023, a tragic incident unfolded in Angwan Kare, a settlement within the Keffi Local Government Area, as gunmen invaded the students’ residence and kidnapped them. This act of violence not only threatens the lives of these young students, but also instills fear and insecurity within the community.

“We commend the swift response of the local law enforcement agencies, particularly the Nasarawa State Police Command, and their collaboration with the military. However, we urge all relevant authorities to intensify efforts to ensure the safe return of Rahila Hanya, Josephine Gershon, Rosemary Samuel, and Goodness Samuel.

“These students, who are pursuing their dreams and aspirations through education, deserve to be reunited with their families and continue their academic pursuits without fear.

“It is essential that every possible resource and measure be employed to track down the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice swiftly. We also call upon the government and security agencies to implement comprehensive strategies to address the rising insecurity in the region and across the country.

“As a human rights organization committed to safeguarding the rights and dignity of all individuals, we stand in solidarity with the families of the abducted students and the entire Nasarawa State University, Keffi community during this difficult time.

“We implore the international community to join us in condemning this act and supporting efforts to secure the release of these innocent students.

“HURIWA remains vigilant and will continue to monitor the situation closely. We call on all stakeholders, including civil society, to work collaboratively to ensure that such incidents do not recur, and that the rights and safety of all citizens are upheld”.