From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has demanded an investigation of N1 billion land scandal in Abuja involving ACP Chinonyerem Lawrence who is alleged to be using her office to obstruct justice.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement yesterday claimed that Lawrence was using the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), to subvert justice by intimidating the Investigating Office (DSP Francisca Okafor).

He narrated that the land owner, Charles Ejiofor bought it from Senator Pius Anyim and because Pastor Jerry Eze refused to pay is the N50 million (5%) agency fee, he also hide under that guise by refusing to pay us) despite the agreement, the said police boss has been shielding the accused from probe.

Onwubiko said: “This controversy, which is punctuated by severe allegations of unprofessional conduct, intimidation, and harassment, has cast a pall of uncertainty over the principles of justice and due process.

“In an emotional and comprehensive petition meticulously addressed to the esteemed Inspector General of Police by Lawrence SG Omotayo, KSM laid bare a troubling array of allegations that cast a long shadow on the moral and professional integrity of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Medical) Chinonyerem Lawrence.

“Central to this growing storm are accusations of audacious and persistent intimidation, as well as a blatant disregard for justice.

“This incendiary situation has galvanized attention and triggered alarm, owing to the gravity of claims that this law enforcement official allegedly conspired to obstruct justice and foster an environment of fear and impunity.

“At the epicenter of this unfolding narrative is Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, the spiritual shepherd of Springs of Joy Church.

“Pastor Eze now faces allegations of being linked to the contentious billion-naira land deal, thrusting him into a maelstrom of allegations and controversy.

“The petitioner, Lawrence SG Omotayo, KSM, asserts that ACP Chinonyerem Lawrence’s conduct throughout the investigative proceedings exhibited a disturbing lack of professionalism and an apparent proclivity for partiality.

“This contentious behaviour culminated in the case’s transference to the Federal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), a move that has been met with mounting skepticism and apprehension.

“HURIWA remains deeply perturbed by these allegations of misconduct and unequivocally advocates for a robust and exhaustive investigation to unveil the truth and ensure transparency.”