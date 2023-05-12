From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Commander of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), in Kebbi, Musa Hussaini-Rambo, has disclosed that his members in a joint security operation neutralised notorious kingpin, popularly known as ‘Yellow’ terrorising Danko/Wasagu Local Area of the state.

Hussaini-Rambo made the disclosure in an important interview with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Rambo explained that the kingpin had been kidnapping, raping, killing and terrorising residents in the area for more than seven years until when luck ran against him on that day.

Afford to him, “Some of our members, in a joint patrol, comprising military and police agents, were alerted on the attack by Yellow and his members in Danko/Wasagu area on Tuesday.

“Prior to the attack, there was a letter the bandit leader sent to our member who himself shot the leader to death.

“In the letter, the leader ironically threatened the member that he should be wary of the day he met him face-to-face. He even added that the day would be his last in this earth.

“God had answered the bandits’ leader prayer and they met in that operation. Yellow was with his members in that attack in the area. The gun battle ensued between the security agencies and the bandits .

” Our member had begun to locate for where they Yellow was, and he identified him and they had seen each other as they shot at each other in the scenario.

“Unknown to Yellow our member was fully prepared for a day like that and our member did not die but he (Yellow) died.

“His members were of the belief that no one could kill him by using gun on him because of his charms and sundry witchcraft-manship,” he said.

Rambo said that the bandit leader had carried out attacks more than five times in the area in this year alone and many despicable attacks had been attributed to him and his men in Danko/Wasagu area for more than seven years.

He also commended the security agencies for their efforts in carrying them along to compliment them in their constitution duties of ensuring security and maintenance of law and order in the state.

He said: “We are calling on the state government and local governments to assist our members as they are willing to help in ensuring that security is strengthened, not only in the forest, but in other parts of the state,” he said.

Rambo urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency before May 29, give assent to Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service Bill passed by the National Assembly.

He said signing the bill into law would empower hunters in the fight against kidnapping in the state in particular and the country at large.

“Apart from curbing banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other anti-people activities, signing the Bill into law, would enable government recruit thousands of young men and women as hunters and forest guards which would help to solve the issue of acute unemployment, one of the most serious challenge facing the nation,” he said