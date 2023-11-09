From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), especially children at the Maraban Rido camp, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been subjected to cold and hunger for a long time.

Over 4000 persons were displaced in the local government area following incessant kidnappings and killings by bandits in recent years, forcing the people, including women, children, youths and the elderly to flee 15 different communities.

Their condition could have worsened in the days ahead with the approaching harmattan season, bringing with it cold and dusty weather, but for the timely intervention of a rescue team from a non-governmental organisation, which gave the IDPs clothes that could withstand cold weather.

This was even as Governor Uba Sani has addressed hunger plight of the IDPs through the provision of 10 bags of 50kg rice to 4,800 population at the camp.

The founder of Educational Development, Family and Community Peace Foundation (EDFCPF), Rev. Margaret John, made the donations when she visited the IDP camp.

The coordinator of the camp, Mr. Adams Sule, expressed gratitude to both the state government and the NGO, describing their supports as “a beacon of hope in our lives because the timely distribution of food and clothings have alleviated our suffering and provided us with a renewed sense of comfort and security.”

The organisation’s founder distributed warm clothing items such as jackets, hand gloves and head warmers, just as she educated the children on how to protect themselves from cold and other seasonal diseases.

Margaret expressed her deep concern for the children, saying: “I can’t sleep with both eyes closed when I think about the lives of these kids at the camp. They are like my own children, which is why I saved money to purchase these harmattan clothes with the support of my family.

“The harmattan season brings unique health and environmental challenges, affecting skin, hair and overall well-being. As the season approaches, thousands of IDPs are in urgent need of support from the Nigerian community.

“We are appealing to wealthy individuals, corporate organizations, companies, governmental bodies, and non-governmental organizations nationwide to contribute toward assisting the impoverished IDP children at various camps across the north”.

Another nongovernmental organisation, Eko Smile Support and Empowerment Initiative (ESSEI) that coordinates education and moral support for the children, also called on well-meaning individuals to support internally displaced persons in Kaduna State.

The leader of ESSEI, Blessing Eko Sunday, expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance brought to the camp in Kaduna and emphasized the importance of wealthy Nigerians assisting IDPs with food, clothing, and other humanitarian aids.

She also urged civil society organizations to provide the IDP kids with study materials and other humanitarian needs.

Meanwhile, the IDPs coordinator, Adams Sule, acknowledged the support of the state government, saying: “As individuals who have been displaced from our homes due to various unfortunate circumstances, we have faced numerous challenges and hardships. The loss of shelter, livelihoods and loved ones has left us in a vulnerable position, struggling to meet our basic needs.

“However, your administration’s commitment to addressing our plight through the provision of palliative support has been a beacon of hope in our lives. The timely distribution of food has alleviated our suffering and provided us with a renewed sense of comfort and security.

“We recognize the immense coordination, resources and dedication required to carry out such an endeavour, and we commend your administration for its tireless efforts in ensuring that the palliative support reaches those who need it the most. Your commitment to leaving no one behind and prioritizing the welfare of the most vulnerable members of state has not gone unnoticed.

“Moreover, it is not just the material assistance that has made a difference in our lives, but also the empathy and compassion that accompanied it. The genuine concern and care demonstrated by your administration have shown us that we are not forgotten, that our voices are heard, and that our well-being matters.

“We understand that the provision of palliative support to IDPs is just one aspect of the numerous challenges you face as our esteemed governor. However, please know that your actions have had a profound impact on our lives, offering us a glimmer of hope in the midst of adversity, that one day the security challenges in the State shall be a thing of the past and we will all go back to our ancestral homes. We are grateful for the positive change you have brought into our lives and for the commitment you have shown to building a more inclusive and compassionate state”.

Earlier, the state government had flagged-off distribution of 43,000 bags of 50kg rice procured as palliative to various local government areas.

Governor Sani explained that 210,000 poor and vulnerable households would benefit in the first phase of three-phase palliatives distribution plan for the state.

The governor commended the palliatives committee led by the deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, for handling the assignment with commitment and dedication.

He said adequate security arrangements were in place to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of the palliatives to the distribution points and the eventual transportation to the various local governments.

The governor said monitoring teams for the local governments have also been constituted, with membership drawn from the organized labour, faith-based and development associations, traditional institutions, PWDs, members of the state house of assembly, local government area chairmen and members of the KDSG Palliatives Distribution Committee.