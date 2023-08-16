From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

As part of efforts to support youth financial liberation, the Ugwumba Leadership Center for Africa in partnership with the Hungary Embassy is to empower youths through entrepreneurship financing programme designed to assist youth in Nigeria.

This agreement was reached when the President of Ugwumba Leadership Centre for Africa,Uche Nwosu and his team payed a courtesy visit to the Acting Ambassado of Hungary to Nigeria,Dr Gabor Krauss .

Nwosu, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, yesterday said the meeting was a fruitful one as the the embassy officials were excited at the the impacts of the group and pledged to partner with them.

He said: “This morning in Abuja, I paid a courtesy call on Dr. Gabor Krauss, the Acting Ambassador, Embassy of Hungary in Nigeria in the company of my DG, Remy Chukwunyere, our Advisor, Victoria Odimba and my PA, Josephat Okafor.

One of the main agenda of the meeting was to seek collaboration with the Embassy in order to increase the scope of our job creation programs for youths and women in Nigeria.

The embassy officials: Dr. Gabor Krauss, Judit Beres and Chris Eruba were excited about the impacts we are making and promised to partner with us in creating more opportunities for our youths.

The meeting was very successful and we look forward to a fruitful relationship with the embassy in the future.