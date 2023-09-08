From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State governor,Hope Uzodimma has received an humanitarian service award from the International Human Rights Commission based in Zurich, Switzerland.

According to a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy,Declan Emelumba, the award will be confered on the governor on Friday ,September 08,2023 in Abuja as part of the symposium on International humanitarian law and armed conflicts in Africa, by the commission.

Emelumba explained that notification of the award was conveyed to governor Uzodimma through a letter signed by Prof Rafal Marcin Wasik , the secretary General of the commission and Dr Duru Hezekiah, Head of the Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria.

The letter he added disclosed that the award is in recognition of his visionary leadership in humanitarian services.

Emelumba further informed that Uzodimma will be handed over the award personally by the secretary general, H.E. Prof. Rafal Marcin Wasik, during his maiden visit to Nigeria.