From Tony John, Port Harcourt

On Monday, May 8 and 9, 2023, students of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, staged a peaceful protest over alleged late notice of the school to students on the removal of HND Business Administration after the students had paid fees.

The students alleged that the school management told students who had already paid, done their clearance and were writing exams to go home, that their examination was fake and unapproved.

Although security operatives were able to contain the protest promptly, the school management swiftly announced temporary closure and ordered students to vacate the premises to forestall breakdown of law and order.

When Daily Sun visited the institution, only a handful of persons were there. Some offices were open, but nothing serious was taking place.

However, it was gathered that the students would return to school on Monday, May 15, to resume their ongoing examination.

From a reliable source in the polytechnic, the students were not ready to know the decision the institution took about the Department of Business Administration and Public Administration. Instead, they hurriedly went on a protest.

However, the issue had been resolved favourably for the students through the “fatherly” disposition of the rector, Mr. Samuel Kalagbor.

In an interview with the president, Students’ Union Government, Briggs Ipalibo, he said the students failed to hear directly from the rector: “Like I said, it is an issue that has been resolved. The issue is not supposed to lead students carrying out a protest without hearing from the appropriate school authority. At least, there is a process when it comes to students’ unionism.

“From the beginning, they came and said that there was something they (school management) said to them that after that day they should not come to school.

“But, I, the SUG president, told them that I was just leaving the office, which is the Director of Students Affairs, and if such is on ground, he could have briefed me.”

The SUG president said that he appealed to the students to allow him to meet with the school authority to resolve the matter. But they refused and wanted him to join in the demonstration.

“I appealed to them to give me this benefit of doubt, if I could not handle it, then, you could do whatsoever they wanted to do. They refused to listen and these are people that are very close to me and they still carried out this act.

“So, I feel bad. But, it’s part of the business. Maybe they wanted to test my competency. So, I said they should hold on; they did the first day, we talked to them, they finally agreed. The second day, they still came up with it again.

“Okay, the first day, they came up with a demand that for them to stop the protest that we should cancel the exam of all HND 1 Public Administration because these are students that are coming from Business Administration to Public Administration.

“So, it was agreed after deliberating with them, I said okay. I talked to the rector and he agreed to cancel the exam of Public Administration HND 1, which they left. The next morning, some of them sent me a message that they have heard my voice and they have heard what I said, and that they are asking their fellow students that they should let the matter die, until the rector returns.

“But, still some of them still went ahead to come back the next day and started another protest again. Now, they did not want only the HND 1 Public Administration exam to be stop. But, now, they want all Public Administration exams to be stopped.

“Also, it was granted to them still. After granting that, they brought a memo with the Registrar’s signature on it. They (students) said now they (school authority) want all the exam in the whole school to stop. Still, the rector said they should go ahead and stop the exam till he returns. Finally, they (students) all agreed and we left.”

According to Ipalibo, a meeting involving all the parties in the matter was convened to look for a solvable approach.

He said the aggrieved students came with their demands, which their departmental president refused to sign.

Ipalibo continued: “But, still, let it not be that am against them; I have to sign for them. I have to put a memo to management that these are their demands, which they want to continue with their exam and continue with the school.

“Another demand is that the school management should liaise with NYSC that after finishing exams, they can go to service. These are the two demands the made.”

According to him, the rector on arrival summoned the students and at the end of the meeting, granted them their demands.

He, however, told them that he was not happy with the action they took and advised them not to resort to protests any time they are not happy with the decision of management, but approach him for amicable solution.