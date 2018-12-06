Oluwaseyi Adeyemo has been publishing Inside Watch Africa, a travel trade magazine for a decade now. IWA is a socio-cultural and development issue-based trade magazine designed to reconnect Africans to the very essence of Africa and what is African. As the publisher and his team roll out drums to mark its 10th anniversary, Adeyemo relives his experience of transiting from the Nigeria Customs Service to travel writing and journalism. In this interview, he tells the story of his experience as a publisher in a changing world. Enjoy….

So, how has it been promoting tourism in Africa to the world?

I must confess that when we started, we thought it was going to be a child’s play. But the truth of the matter, like every other thing, it’s been challenging, but it is equally interesting and along the road we have gathered information, we have learnt a lot of things and I must say that I met a lot of wonderful Africans across Africa. And of course doing IWA has allowed us the opportunity to travel the nooks and crannies of Africa. People who are even more zealous are telling the African story from the inside. It has been a very interesting journey, we have learnt a lot and it is very inspiring because we have been able to exhume and put on the table certain parts of Africa that a lot of Africans did not know. Initially we wanted to stay with West Africa but we discovered that the African story was the same, across the board, whether in the north, south, east or west. We quickly latched on the idea to open up ourselves and start to tell the African story from within and as I said, it has been a wonderful journey.

How much of this story have you told in the last 10 years? Are you satisfied with the level you are operating now?

Definitely we are not happy with where we are now because we discovered that it is not a function of theory. As a media house, we were always constrained because it is expected of us to just ask questions and create narratives but we have decided going forward, based on the experiences we have had, that we will not only just create the narrative and discussions, we want to be part of the change process, so starting from November 19, 2018 we would be hosting our inaugural lecture and we would be going forward doing several things in that regard. In other words we would be holding lectures, seminars, we will facilitate educational tours, we have actually done a couple to Ghana and South Africa but we want to do more because we discovered that we need to activate several things in several areas to be clear that that mandate and objective we set out to do 10 years ago is achieved and we know we just cannot achieve it just by publishing what other people are doing, we also must be part of creating the things that must be done to ensure this objective is achieved. The time of sitting on the fence is over. As Africans, we are noted for criticising issues and actions but we have cares as well. I told my team that as a person I’m almost 50, at what point will I be part of the change, not just talking about it or criticising, we also must do certain things. That’s why I said we have decided to do a couple of events, starting with inaugural lecture which was held in November 19, 2018, as part of our IWA series going forward, such as seminars, trade shows etc, just to ensure that Africans tell their authentic African stories to the rest of the world.