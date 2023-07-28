Suspected killers of the two policemen on duty at Oleh Roundabout, Ughelli/Asaba Expressway, Isoko South Local Government, Delta State, have been arrested. Operatives of Dragon Team of the Delta State Police Command made the arrest in a recent operation.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Abass, told Daily Sun: “The Police Operatives, Dragon Team, on July 23, 2023, during their stop-and-search duty at Oleh Roundabout, encountered the suspected bandits.

“They shot and killed two police operatives and set the patrol vehicle ablaze. With timely support of troops from the Nigerian Army, 63 Brigade, Asaba, and members of the local vigilance group, they were given a hot chase.

“The hoodlums engaged the team in a fierce gun duel. The bandits were eventually subdued and fled into the bush, having been inflicted gunshot injuries. Operatives combed the bush and recovered one AK-47 rifle and one assault rifle from the fleeing gunmen.

“The following day, on July 24, 2023, acting on credible intelligence, the police Dragon team stormed a bush in Erewa community, Isoko North LG.

“They engaged the remnants of the bandits in a gun duel. They neutralised one of them, arrested two others and recovered two more AK-47 rifles, four magazines and 7.62, AK-47 ammunition.

“The arms and ammunition recovered from the hoodlums are police ammunition they stole when on duty. I have redeployed my police tactical team to go after other gang members. All the suspects will soon be charged to court.”