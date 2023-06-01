By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The outgoing Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Mrs Olufunmilayo Olotu, has said that with a strong commitment to professionalism, the LPC of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) was able to win the fight against corruption, improve trade facilitation and surmounted other challenges that hindered effective business activities in Apapa Port during her reign.

Delivery her valedictory speech on Thursday in Apapa, she said upon assumption of office four years ago, the challenges on the ground were quite enormous but was able to overcome all with a strong commitment to place a premium on professionalism.

Speaking further, she said the challenges were also surmounted by promoting personal values of integrity, hardwork, firmness, fairness, friendliness, transparency, accountability and equity.

On her achievements as Port Manager of LPC, she said she was able to improve trade facilitation in a safe, secure and customer-friendly environment, zero tolerance for corruption, debt recovery, increased revenue generation, and collection, recognition of star performance of workers irrespective of cadre etc.

However, she commended the contribution of the heads of departments and the entire workforce of LPC, members of trade unions, terminal operators, the shipping community, government agencies, clearing agents, trucker associations, security operatives and other stakeholders in and around the Apapa maritime domain.

She charges all stakeholders to extend the same high level of collaboration and even more to her successors, Mr Charles Bamidele Okaga.

She advised her successor to stay focused on the mandate of the Federal Government as directed by Executive Management and be true to his conscience in discharging his duties.

In his goodwill message, the Managing Director of Trucks Transit Parks (TTP), Jama Onwubuariri who was represented by Irabor Akonoman commended Mrs Oluwafunmilayo Olotu for supporting the electronic call-up and its operations.

“She serves as an advisor, and consultant to our company, keeping us on our toes to ensure that the Eto system works, and the results are everywhere. We at TTP wished Mrs Olotu success in her new endeavours,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Tin-Can Island Port Manager, Jubril Buba, said that Mrs Olotu as Port Manager has changed the working environment at the LPC and Calabar Port.

According to him, she has mentored so many people in the maritime sector, saying she mentored him to become Port Manager.

However, other stakeholders including terminal operators, truck owners, shipping community among others commended Mrs Olotu for her work ethic and transform the LPC and the maritime industry.