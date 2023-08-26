By Christian Agadibe

Edo State-born Trustmudje Akpomudje has defeated 14 other contestants to emerge the winner of Miss Ideal Nigeria beauty pageant. With the theme: ‘Belle of the Season’, this year’s edition of the pageant was focused on promoting body positivity, in partnership with Gladys Ayobami Foundation. The main concept of Trustmudje’s 23-year-old platform, Project Mind Care, is her utilisation of skill development as a means of combating depression.

Commenting on her victory, Trustmudje, a beauty entrepreneur and final year student of University of Port Harcourt, said: “It’s not being afraid to take a chance on my dream. Even though, I am plus size, I put efforts into all tasks and used my work with my platform, Project Mind Care to stand out from the others. I didn’t believe I would win; they’ve always told me a girl like me can’t win, but here I am.”

In addition to earning the opportunity to compete as the Nigerian representative in Top Model of the World pageant, Trustmudje also received gifts from MTN, Golden Penny, and Chiplab. She equally got N5 million from Hairlab, N5 million in digital advertising from Motomedia, and N500,000 from Motomedia for her pet project. As if that’s not enough, she also received gifts from Diane Zoe, House of Tife, Manell Headquarters, Chief (Mrs.) Jumoke of Teekay Fashion, Authenchic Empire and Arch Angel Designs.

Completing the top three were Miss Abuja, Ayan Barbie and Miss Abia, Regina Peters. The other three in the top six were lawyer Adooke (Miss Lagos), celebrity dancer, Lola Ajayi (Miss Ogun), and former Miss Unilag, Onyinyechi (Miss Imo).