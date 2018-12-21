Olakunle Olafioye

President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON) Dr. Ona Ekhomu has called upon the Directorate of Air Provost of the Nigerian Air Force to lead the investigation of the apparent assassination of the former Chief of Defense Staff and erstwhile Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex S Badeh. Ekhomu said the fact that ACM Badeh was a former head of the Air Force Community means that the commitment of Air Provost detectives will be greater in the hunt for the perpetrators.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Friday, Dr. Ekhomu commiserated with the family of the four star general and urged the Directorate of Air Provost to emulate the dogged determination and investigative skill which the Nigerian Army displayed in unraveling the assassination of Major General Idris Alkali (Rtd) in Plateau State.

Dr. Ekhomu, who is the first chartered security professional in Nigeria urged detectives to revisit the crime scene and search for physical evidence such as bullet casings and any other items of property that might have been left behind by the assassins.

Ekhomu said that the killing was an act of targeted violence which involved good pre-operational intelligence, surprise, speed and lethal violence for effectiveness.

“They executed an ambush on the general and his security detail. The goal of this close-quarter combat tactic was to overwhelm a superior force and leave the crime scene before reinforcements arrived.

“Ambush is one of the oldest but lethal tactic of warfare. In the Marshal Badeh attack, the targeted violence resulted in an assassination, a kidnap and several casualties”.

The security expert said that hired killers, like other human beings are creatures of habit. The tactics of the adversaries will reveal much about their methods and motivation.

He said, “they were obviously on a mission to kill the General. So it wasn’t bandits who were operating on that notorious stretch of highway.

“The killers must have learned that the general frequented his farm, they must have surveilled him to know the routes and times he traveled to Keffi, the composition of his protective detail”, he added.

Given the amount of surveillance conducted by the killers, there must be observable evidence out there that can be used to nab them and bring them to book, he added.

According to Dr. Ekhomu, this must not become another unsolved assassination. “This murder mystery must be resolved and the family must get closure”, he added.

Ekhomu urged the Nigerian Air Force to publicize special tips hotlines for this murder case and also put up reward money of at least N10 million. He said: “Money encourages people to give useful information”.

While urging that cooperation and assistance should be sought with other security agencies, he called for skilful interviews and interrogations of eye-witnesses, first responders and the protective detail of the former CDS