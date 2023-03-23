Three years after foreign airlines complained of their inability to repatriate proceeds of ticket sales out of Nigeria, the nation’s travel market has yet to recoverfrom the ripple effect of the crisis.

What started as a mere expression of concern by the foreign airlines has at the last count hit $743 million mark at a time the FederalGovernment is finding it extremely difficult to fund foreign currency demands of many Nigerians.

Following this developmentthe National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), the umbrella body of travel agents in Nigeria with a 36,000 membership, said that travel agency business have been crippled as many of them have lost their clientele due to the exorbitant cost of travelling from Nigeria.

Earlier, Daily Sun had reported that more Nigerian air travelers are now traveling to neigbouring countries like Ghana and Cotonou in Benin Republic to book international flights after being forced to pay thrice the cost paid by other countries to same destinations.

However, at a recent meeting with representatives of the International Air Transportation Association (IATA), foreign airlines and NANTA, representatives of the International Air Transportation Association (IATA), foreign airlines and NANTA, Aviation ministerHadi Sirika, promised to ensure there is a resolution.

Sirika, had met with Group Managing Director, Finchglow Travels and former president of NANTA, Bankole Bernard, to proffer solutions to the travel business crisis in this interview.

We have a choice in business; if the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) says it their funds as it were, once they make sales in local currency, change it to foreign currency. We should be able to fulfill the obligations because reputational damage cost a lot and it is one of the things that made an airline like Emirates and Etihad Airways to leave when we could have had more airlines coming into the market, but they don’t want their funds to be trapped. So, they will go to another market that is lucrative and this would not have been possible if we were doing proper dialogue.

If you say that you do not have funds for them at official rate and you are going to make them pay for a premium, they will sell the ticket at a premium and will be able to repatriate their funds. But you don’t give them at the official rate and they are unable to repatriate their money. That is wrong and fraudulent as a nation and it is not good for our image.

Today, the rate at which we are issuing tickets is N551 to a dollar. Is that the official rate? No, but that is the rate we are issuing tickets, which is moving closer to the black market. This means the issue of trapped funds would not have been if it had been properly managed.

The funds became trapped because we were not ready to give them at the official rate. Why didn’t you come out all along and tell them the rate you would give the airlines so that they can sell their tickets at particular rate as long as it is official? After all, we have multiple exchange rates, so, what will make this one different? Then, there will not be an issue of trapped funds and people will be able to do their business and the agony that you are putting a lot of travelers to will not be there.

So, this thing is all about applying your sense, but we have a lot of people that are not willing to think. Now that we have started to sell tickets at N551 to a dollar, I can tell you that the issue of trapped funds will move as fast as possible and it will come to zero. To fly to London now, it’s about a million naira and that is the cheapest.

The law of demand and supply is what is applicable in every business. If the supply outweighs the demand, the price would crash, but when people are threatened by the fact that their funds cannot be repatriated, the next thing they start to do is to reduce inventories so that they can make money. In the airline business, we have two ways of selling; you either sell volume or you make yield. Volume is when you have a lot of people while yield is when you sell a few, but you still make your money.

Sustainability of cargo airports

To me, that is another misplacement of priority. Agro-cargo airport is a capital project. It is easier to make money and name when you embark on a capital project. None of them wants to come in and continue on any legacy project not completed by their predecessors because the people will ask you ‘what did you do?’

However, there is nothing actually wrong if they get their priority right. You cannot be in a state where all the interstate roads are bad and agro is the priority. You cannot be in a state where all the schools are mushrooms and teachers’ salaries are not paid, then, agro is what is important to you. Can we get our priority right? The government needs to get their priorities right. The concept is a beautiful one, but it is about setting priority right.

Effect of cashless policy on travel

I am waiting for the figures that the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will release to the public. Either we like it or not, the economy nosedived and I want to see what they are going to give to us. It is clear to us that the economy is seriously nosedived. I won’t be surprised if we lost more than 50 per cent because it was as if everything got grounded. Apart from the scarcity of cash, even online financial transactions too was grounded, which prompted the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to apologise to Nigerians. The fact remains that the government did not tell us the truth about what happened, but I do hope that one day, somebody would be bold enough to tell us the truth about what happened. That the cash was not made available, it was intentional. If cash was not working, but financial transfer was effective, the agony will not be too bad.

Performance of Minister for Aviation

It is always easier for you to make an assessment of the government’s performance when you are on the other side of the seat. From the perspective, he has done his bit. Today, you and me are talking about the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, but was it there about eight years ago? We have seen a lot of improvement at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria. Within the period, the college has acquired a lot of simulators. You can take it for granted. Also, in the last eight years, we haven’t had air accident to any commercial airline. It is very easy for us to take it for granted.

In that same eight years, we are talking about cargo airports across the country. Let us remember that somebody gave them approvals for that. If the government did not buy into the idea, the cargo airports won’t happen. It is always easy for us to judge people from their point of weakness. For once, let us focus on their strengths. Could the government have done better? Yes, because we want more from them.