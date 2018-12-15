Kate Halim
Is your son restless of late? Does he throw a tantrum when you ask him to surrender his gadgets? Or is your daughter refusing to eat without playing her favorite game on her iPad?
Apple launches affordable new iPad with Pencil support
Do you find their concentration suffering and grades falling consistently? If you have answered “Yes” to even one of these questions, the chances are that your child must be suffering from gadget addiction already.
You need to help your child find the right balance to embrace the real and virtual worlds. Most children’s playgrounds are virtual than real. There is no denying the fact that they are getting addicted to the electronic gadgets
It has become a very common problem with many parents these days. Technology is very informative and entertaining for sure, but it has equal health effects on our child. The rise in musculoskeletal problems is mainly caused by too much addiction to gadgets.
If you are looking to digitally detox your child, these few tips may help you:
No gadgets at meal time
To be practical, it’s hard to make your little ones sit on a dining table and eat silently. So, instead of putting gadgets before them, engage them in some arts and crafts or toys. For older kids, use the old technique that our parents used, tell them stories.
Maintain proper sleeping routine
Proper sleep is very important for the overall development of children. To develop a proper sleeping routine it should be made a rule not to carry any electronic devices to the bed. Initially, kids may show a lot of resistance, but gradually they will develop the habit to sleep without a Phone or IPad.
Engage them in some sports
Many kids get addicted to gadgets because of boredom. Swimming, playing soccer, cycling are good physical activities. Ask them to go out and play with the other kids in the neighborhood. This is a good way of diverting your kids to real playground rather than playing games on their phones.
Prepare and follow a time table
Set time for studies, set time to use gadgets, set time for outdoor activities. Set a time for everything. It may take some time to adjust, but be strict about this. There is a greater need for the gadget-free time where families and kids interact and participate in fun-filled activities.
Involve yourself
This is a very important aspect. Many parents are overloaded with work and don’t find quality time to spend with their kids and try to divert them by giving gadgets to get things going. Overtime they get addicted to them and parents regret it.
Fathers can avoid this by spending some time with their children. Play board games with them. Ask them about what they did in school. This way, you can spend more time with your kids. Always remember that your kids are your future. Your kids need you and gadgets cannot replace you.
Leave a Reply